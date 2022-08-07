When I was growing up, there were no gun shops within 500 miles. That’s because I did not grow up in the United States. Putting assault rifles in the hands of teenagers not even old enough to drink alcohol is unimaginable in the rest of the world. So articles such as the July 31 front-page article “ Young guns ” make me so sick I want to throw up.

If personal responsibility is now the answer to the issue of unwanted pregnancies, we need to make it the answer to gun shootings as well. Sure, like having sex, U.S. citizens have the right to bear arms. But if a woman gets pregnant when her or her partner’s contraceptive fails, in the eyes of the antiabortion crowd she holds full responsibility. So the same should apply to gun purchasers. If the gun they purchased ends up killing or wounding someone else, they should be held personally responsible. Have them pay the funeral costs and medical bills and a lifetime worth of income for the family of the dead — or go and rot in jail.