The U.S. far right’s admiration for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is based on the notion that the situation of the United States’ immigration and culture overlaps that of Hungary. It is a false notion, but one that Mr. Orban is hellbent on promoting for his political gain at home.

The major historical factor marking Hungary’s situation is that the Austro-Hungarian Empire was on the losing side in World War I. As a result, two-thirds of Hungary’s multiethnic territory was broken off in the 1920 Treaty of Trianon and awarded to new countries. This impelled Hungary to join the Axis in World War II to regain its losses. The dismemberment of the country remains an open wound in the Hungarian psyche. Mr. Orban uses it as a fulcrum because of the cultural ramifications. The loss of millions of Hungarians to the newly created states was felt as a threat to the survival of the Hungarian language — the only non-Indo-European language in Central Europe. Mr. Orban does not need to specify this existential threat when he talks to Hungarians about keeping “unassimilable” aliens out of Hungarian life.