In the Aug. 1 editorial “ Dark days in Russia ,” The Post likened today’s repression in Russia with the Stalinist terror of the 1930s. To be sure, repression today is real, punishments for calling a war by its real name are harsh even by Russian standards, and the Russian government unjustly imprisons citizens for expressing their views.

But the editorial contradicts its own premise. A lawyer speaks on behalf of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a contributing columnist of The Post. Joseph Stalin’s victims did not have lawyers, let alone write columns for U.S. newspapers. The Russian government labels a nongovernmental organization “undesirable.” Nongovernmental organizations did not exist under Stalin, when private property and civil society had been destroyed. We learn that an opposition leader is in prison for statements on his YouTube channel. None of Stalin’s victims had anything remotely the equivalent of a YouTube channel. Finally, we learn that an estimated 16,000 Russians have been detained since February. During the Great Purge, between 1936 and 1938, an estimated 750,000 Soviet citizens perished.