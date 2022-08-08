Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In less than two years into his first term, President Biden has successfully appointed an impressive 76 federal court judges. That means Biden, despite having a 50-50 Senate with no room for error, has confirmed more judges at this point in his presidency than each of his three predecessors.

Biden also deserves praise for improving diversity on the federal bench. More than 76 percent of Biden’s have been women (including the first Black woman to be Supreme Court justice), compared the roughly 42 percent of Barack Obama’s appointees and only 24 percent of Donald Trump’s.

Even more stunning, while 68 percent of Obama’s judges and 84 percent of Trump’s were White, that’s true of only 32 percent of Biden’s as of July 1. When it comes to Black judges, Biden (28 percent) outpaces Obama (18 percent) and underscores Trump’s abysmal record (less than 4 percent). Same goes for Biden’s record on appointing Hispanic and Asian Americans judges. Overall, about 65 percent of Biden’s nominees are people of color.

To put this into perspective, Trump nominated zero Black judges to the Supreme Court or circuit courts out of 56 appointments. Was there not a single Black person acceptable to the Trump administration? It’s hard to believe merit ranked high on Trump’s list of criteria, considering the slew of utterly unqualified White candidates he put forward.

Despite Biden’s record, the federal bench as a whole remains appallingly low on diversity. A recent report from the American Bar Association found, for example, “Of the 1,088 sitting judges on federal district courts, there were 48 Black women as of July 1, 2022. That’s just 4.4% of all the district court judges. California had six Black female judges in district court, while Illinois and New York each had four.” In 27 states, there is not a single Black woman on the federal bench. It’s worse at the circuit court level, where only 3.4 percent of appeals court judges are Black women. “Six circuit courts had none,” the ABA report found.

As the report makes clear, the judiciary is so overwhelmingly male and White that it will take decades to reach anything approaching a fair reflection of the country. Thanks to Biden’s effort, “the percentage of Blacks on the federal bench rose slightly — from 9.5% in 2020 to 11% in 2022. . . . Meanwhile, 7.7% of federal judges in 2022 were Hispanic — up slightly from 6.5% in 2020.” Meanwhile, less than 4 percent of federal judges are Asian American (a small increase under Biden) and no Asian American has been appointed to the Supreme Court. And the gender balance looks like the U.S. workforce from 1960: “The percentage of female federal judges grew from 27% in 2020 to 30% in 2022.”

One takeaway from these statistics: Diversity is one of many good reasons to expand the federal bench. As Bloomberg Law reports, “Despite years of requests, the last time Congress gave the judiciary a comprehensive allotment of new seats was in 1990 when it added 72 permanent district and appeals court seats and 13 temporary trial court seats. Since that 1990 measure, the judiciary reported district court caseloads have risen by 47%.” So expanding the federal could be just as important to ensure the effective operation of the judicial system in addition to efforts to open slots for diverse nominees.

Plus, the current Supreme Court is increasingly antagonistic toward voting rights and indifferent or hostile toward women’s fundamental rights. In the next term, affirmative action in higher education is likely to be on the chopping block as well. And the court’s Christian nationalist bent has become more obvious in religion cases. As such, diversity in background, race, religion and gender on the lower courts are becoming even more important to arrest the marginalization of disadvantaged groups.

The progressive Brennan Center argues, “Diversity in judi­cial selec­tion has a norm­at­ive dimen­sion: in a demo­cracy, the bench should reflect the public it serves.” There is some evidence that the presence of Black judges “heightened percep­tions among Black Amer­ic­ans that the courts were legit­im­ate.”

A varied lived experience among judges can help minimize the damage wrought by the high court. It might even broaden the perspective of a radical Supreme Court majority that’s still disproportionately White and male and blinkered by its narrow theocratic vision.

