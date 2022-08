Given the rapid evolution of the coronavirus, becoming exponentially more contagious, and our changing understanding of it, I understand challenges the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has faced in articulating guidance to protect us from it. However, the CDC has suffered self-inflicted injuries to its credibility, seemingly to accommodate political pressure to normalize a virus that, to many, remains an existential threat. Any erosion of trust in the CDC concerns me, because we will face future infectious diseases that might dwarf the coronavirus in seriousness.