Washington Post opinion columnist Dana Milbank will be live at noon ET to answer reader questions on his latest Opinions Essay about how Republicans became Destructionists. In the essay, Milbank notes milestones along the party’s path of destruction — a path that he says goes much further back than President Donald Trump.
Looking for more?
Follow Dana Milbank's opinionsFollow
Recent columns by Dana Milbank:
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Alexandra Petri: Are there enough Wordle variations?
- With Eugene Robinson: Are Republicans blowing smoke?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Will Manchin’s proposal actually pass?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Who would you recommend for president instead of Biden?
- With David Ignatius: Could a Marshall Plan for Ukraine pass?
- With Dr. Leana S. Wen: How bad is BA.5?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.