“Today’s overdue, but it still hurts,” Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said at a news conference last Thursday. Earlier that day, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced federal charges against four current and former Louisville officers involved in the botched police raid that killed Taylor. It had been 874 days, Ms. Palmer noted, since plainclothes police officers burst into Taylor’s apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, to carry out a search warrant; 874 days since Taylor’s then-boyfriend, fearing intruders, fired one shot and officers fired 22 back, fatally striking Taylor in the chest. Now, the Justice Department’s efforts — the first federal counts in the case — could bring Taylor’s family much-needed answers and some measure of justice.

The Justice Department’s action doesn’t satisfy protesters’ calls to charge the two officers who shot and killed Taylor. But the federal charges do implicate former officer Brett Hankison, who during the raid fired 10 shots through Taylor’s window and sliding glass door. He was previously charged and acquitted on the state level — not for endangering Taylor, but for endangering her neighbors. The Justice Department’s efforts make progress by actually charging Mr. Hankison for endangering Taylor.

At the center of the other charges is the search warrant itself. Two of the officers charged, former detective Joshua Jaynes and a current police officer, Sgt. Kyle Meany, allegedly knew the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for Taylor’s apartment contained “false, misleading, and out-of-date” information, according to the Justice Department’s indictment. The Louisville Metro Police Department had targeted Taylor’s home as part of a drug investigation into her former boyfriend. Mr. Jaynes claimed to have verified with a U.S. postal inspector that Taylor was receiving packages on behalf of her ex-boyfriend when there was no evidence of these packages, according to prosecutors. Sgt. Meany, despite knowing the information was false, signed off on the affidavit, according to the indictment.

“They shouldn’t have been there, and Breonna didn’t deserve that,” Ms. Palmer said at the news conference. But the police officers’ alleged crimes go beyond recklessly endangering Taylor on the basis of a faulty warrant: After Taylor’s killing, prosecutors allege that Mr. Jaynes and current detective Kelly Goodlett conspired to cover up their actions. Ms. Goodlett knew Mr. Jaynes’s packages claim was false, according to the indictment, and added a “misleading” statement that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was using her apartment as his current address. As scrutiny into Taylor’s death mounted, Mr. Jaynes and Ms. Goodlett allegedly met in Mr. Jaynes’s garage to coordinate a false cover story for investigators.

“Breonna Taylor should still be alive,” Mr. Garland said after announcing the charges last week. Along with the charges, the Justice Department has separately launched a civil investigation into the policies and practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department, another welcome development. Louisville police officers are charged with falsifying information to gain access to Taylor’s apartment. They allegedly did so again after her killing to cover their tracks. Let’s hope the Justice Department’s efforts finally deliver accountability.

