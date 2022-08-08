The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Look at Russia’s struggling economy before criticizing Biden

August 8, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. EDT
President Biden delivers remarks on support for Ukrainians at the White House on April 28. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Comment

Regarding the July 28 op-eds by Max Boot, “The U.S. is a lot stronger than Russia. We should act like it.,” and Sebastian Mallaby, “Can the West muster the will to face Russia?”:

The answer to both headlines is a resounding “yes, we are.” A recent study by Yale University showed the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. The Yale study states, “From our analysis, it becomes clear: business retreats and sanctions are catastrophically crippling the Russian economy.” President Biden’s leadership in his vigorous rallying and unifying of the NATO alliance in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine was key.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Some salient points directly from the report: Russia’s position as a commodities exporter has “irrevocably deteriorated”; imports have “largely collapsed”; “domestic production has come to a complete standstill”; “Russia has lost companies representing — 40% of its GDP”; domestic financial markets are the “worst performing markets in the entire world.”

Those who write about what Mr. Biden has done or should be doing must first read this study.

Fariborz S. Fatemi, McLean

The writer is a former professional staff member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Loading...