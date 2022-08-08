Regarding the July 28 op-eds by Max Boot, “The U.S. is a lot stronger than Russia. We should act like it.,” and Sebastian Mallaby, “Can the West muster the will to face Russia?”:
Some salient points directly from the report: Russia’s position as a commodities exporter has “irrevocably deteriorated”; imports have “largely collapsed”; “domestic production has come to a complete standstill”; “Russia has lost companies representing — 40% of its GDP”; domestic financial markets are the “worst performing markets in the entire world.”
Those who write about what Mr. Biden has done or should be doing must first read this study.
Fariborz S. Fatemi, McLean
The writer is a former professional staff member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.