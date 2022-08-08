Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Qin Gang, a Chinese top diplomat in D.C., misled The Post’s readers in his Aug. 4 op-ed, “Why China objects to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.” The Cairo Declaration in 1941 stipulates that “all the territories Japan has stolen from the Chinese, such as Manchuria, Formosa (Taiwan), and The Pescadores, shall be restored to the Republic of China” — the government that has to this day remained in Taiwan. The historical term “Republic of China” should never be arrogated by the People’s Republic of China, which has never ruled Taiwan.

Nothing can justify China’s impetuous action in firing missiles over Taiwan, a vibrant democracy with 23 million people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit last week, demonstrating the United States’ solidarity with the island, should not take the blame, because it didn’t signal any changes to the one-China policy the U.S. government has upheld since 1979. Beijing’s misinterpretation leads to miscalculation, which then results in an overreaction that is destroying the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait — the heart of the Indo-Pacific region.

Charles Chen, Taipei, Taiwan

Advertisement

The writer is a legislator in Taiwan.

Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang, in his Aug. 4 op-ed, “Why China objects to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan,” based China’s claim over Taiwan on three facts: history (“Taiwan has been an inseparable part of China’s territory for 1,800 years”); ethnicity (“People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese”); and the “postwar international order.” Thus any deviation from the one-China policy is a violation of Chinese sovereignty, and U.S. policies impeding reunification interfere in Chinese domestic affairs. Yet Mr. Qin overlooked the critical question: What do the Taiwanese want?

Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says, “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government.” Nothing — not history, ancestry, culture or decades-old agreements — trumps popular sovereignty. By Mr. Qin’s logic, Russia should annex Ukraine; Germany should revert to East and West; and Haiti should be ruled from Paris.

Our Taiwan policy should be simple. If the people of Taiwan proclaim independence through referendum, we will honor them. If they choose to reunify with China, we will honor them. Any other outcome is simply great powers using smaller nations as chess pieces. The living present is more important than the dead past.

John Mitchell, Bedford, Mass.

GiftOutline Gift Article