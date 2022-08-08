I’d like to add my memory to the many accolades bestowed on Bill Russell, including the Aug. 1 front-page obituary, “ 11-time NBA champion also stood tall off the court ,” with the accompanying photo of Russell with Coach Red Auerbach.

I spent a lot of my teen years at Auerbach’s house in D.C. His daughter Randy was a best friend. Her dad was very often in Boston. One afternoon, Russell stopped in to visit and offered to drive me home. On the ride home, I told him about Randy and my high school guy friends who would stop over unexpectedly. Randy and I (sort of) knew it wasn’t to see us but that they hoped her dad was in town. I didn’t tell Russell that I was definitely going to have bragging rights with those guy friends.