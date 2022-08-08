The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The time Bill Russell gave me unbeatable bragging rights

August 8, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. EDT
Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Finals on May 5, 1969. (Harold P. Matosian/AP)
Comment

I’d like to add my memory to the many accolades bestowed on Bill Russell, including the Aug. 1 front-page obituary, “11-time NBA champion also stood tall off the court,” with the accompanying photo of Russell with Coach Red Auerbach.

I spent a lot of my teen years at Auerbach’s house in D.C. His daughter Randy was a best friend. Her dad was very often in Boston. One afternoon, Russell stopped in to visit and offered to drive me home. On the ride home, I told him about Randy and my high school guy friends who would stop over unexpectedly. Randy and I (sort of) knew it wasn’t to see us but that they hoped her dad was in town. I didn’t tell Russell that I was definitely going to have bragging rights with those guy friends.

Helaine Cohen, Olney

