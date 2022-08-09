The Aug. 5 front-page article on Gretchen Van Winkle’s nightmare experience dealing with the Fairfax County Police Department in 1995 and 1996, “ ‘What the police did was worse than the rape,’ ” highlighted how rape victims are quite often brutally victimized by both the perpetrator and the criminal justice system. However, the article missed an important opportunity to bring to light the major advances Virginia has made as recently as 2020, when it eliminated a backlog of 2,665 untested rape kits and, in 2022, when a law was passed requiring the storage of physical evidence recovery kits for at least 10 years.