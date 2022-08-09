Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jaclyn Schildkraut, an associate professor of criminal justice at the State University of New York at Oswego, is interim executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government. Amanda Nickerson is a professor of school psychology and director of the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

As we approach the back-to-school season, we feel the need to write in defense of a safety measure that has met much resistance lately: school lockdown drills. Contrary to what critics say, these interventions have proved to save the lives of students and staff on their worst days.

Given the tragic massacre of children at schools, such as the one in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., security will likely be at top of mind for many administrators and parents as classes resume. Lockdown drills should help put their minds at ease.

The practice prepares schools to implement a set of procedures when there is any active threat inside the building: lock the door, turn off the lights and remain quiet and out of view. Including Uvalde, there have been just four school shootings in which anyone was killed behind a locked door — and in none of those cases was it because the door lock failed. The Sandy Hook Advisory Commission highlighted door locks as one of the most important lifesaving devices in its report, and the Columbine Review Commission credited the practice of lockdowns with saving many lives during the 1999 shooting. A recent research study also finds that lockdowns have a protective effect during real-world mass shootings both in and out of schools.

There are two main critiques for these drills: First, they have been falsely blamed for not preventing shooting events, even though they are a response strategy to reduce harm if a shooting does occur, not a preventive strategy.

The second is that it can be traumatizing for children to imagine an active shooter in their school. This is no doubt boosted by stories of drills gone wrong — teachers being shot with pellet guns and students being exposed to crisis actors, simulated gunfire and other sensorial tactics. This has led many to suggest they are harmful and shouldn’t be used.

Our research, featured in our forthcoming book “Lockdown Drills: Connecting Research and Best Practices for School Administrators, Teachers, and Parents,” shows this is wrong. When done right, lockdown drills lead to a number of positive outcomes. We have found that both students and staff feel more prepared to respond to emergencies where lockdowns would be used. Students also express less fear of harm and perceived risk of victimization — and even less anxiety after conducting a drill. Moreover, training can help students master important protocols, such as locking doors and not responding to door knocking.

This leaves us with one question heading into the new school year: How can we ensure that schools are properly preparing students and staff without causing harm?

Current best practices can help to provide schools with the answer. This guidance emphasizes the importance of protecting students and staff from any dangers at school while actively working to minimize trauma or other adverse outcomes in the process.

First, drills should be planned by a multidisciplinary team that includes administrators, educators, safety specialists, school-based mental health professionals, facilities personnel and others responsible for comprehensive emergency preparedness. This team can identify and plan for students with different developmental levels and attend to mental health needs before, during and after the drills. Students who have experienced recent trauma or who have disabilities might require additional support or accommodations.

Next, always incorporate training on the procedure ahead of the drill. Teaching the steps of the drill is important, but just as important is explaining why each is performed. This can help remind people that lockdowns are practiced just like drills for other emergencies, including fires, tornadoes and earthquakes.

During the practice itself, it should always be announced that “this is a drill” so that everyone is clear there is not an actual emergency. Adults should model calm behavior when talking about and participating in the drills, as children take their cues from them. Additionally, sensorial tactics should not be used. Just as schools conduct fire drills without lighting fires, simulating an active shooter while practicing a lockdown is unnecessary. Finally, a debrief should be conducted at the end of each drill to remind participants about what they did and why they did it. This time can also be used to answer questions they may have.

Events such as Uvalde are rare, but they highlight the need for schools to be prepared to respond. The evidence is clear: Lockdowns save lives, and drills are necessary to develop and maintain the skills needed to stay safe. These drills don’t have to be scary to achieve this; they just need to be done right.

