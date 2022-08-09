Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The changes to the Electoral Count Act proposed by Laurence H. Tribe, Erwin Chemerinsky and Dennis Aftergut in their Aug. 2 Tuesday Opinion commentary, “The Electoral Count Act reform doesn’t go far enough,” would certainly strengthen the legislation. But don’t we also need a more direct and powerful silver bullet to protect our democracy?

How about a new law making it a crime for an elected official or candidate to legally or publicly challenge a federal election result without having evidence of actual or suspected problems that could possibly have changed the result? For balance, the new law could also provide financial rewards to those who bring entirely legitimate legal challenges to election results that protect our democracy by changing election results or prompting new elections.

Eric Lindblom, Takoma Park

I agree with all the refinements suggested in “The Electoral Count Act reform doesn’t go far enough.” However, there is one refinement that I believe should be added: Require states to assign electoral votes in proportion to the vote count for the two or top two candidates for president. It would be more likely that the national popular vote winner would be the electoral vote winner.

Our past two Republican presidents entered office after losing the popular vote but winning the electoral vote. One gave us an endless war, an unnecessary war and the Great Recession. The last one was a wannabe autocrat who left the United States disunited, with soaring inflation and on the verge of fascism. In both cases, the voters elected as their successor a president able, despite an uncooperative Senate, to slowly clean up the mess they had inherited.

Of course, if the electoral vote was scrapped and the winner of the national popular vote became president, it would reduce much of the drama and produce a president that most of the voters preferred.

Robert Wilson, Charlottesville

