While reading the Aug. 6 news article about the “catastrophic” teacher shortages nationwide, “School year to begin amid nationwide teacher shortage,” I was not shocked or surprised. As an educator, I can assure you that this crisis point has been coming, slowly, for years. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Teachers have long been paid well below other licensed professionals with similar levels of education. Teachers have long been overworked, routinely arriving early and staying for hours after the school day, providing routine unpaid labor. Teachers have been expected to do lesson planning, data collection, data analysis, routine paperwork, first-line first aid, mental health monitoring and physical health monitoring. And they typically get no planning time in which to accomplish these tasks.

Teachers have long faced rising expectations and criticisms from all sides — blame when political winds shift or when education research indicates a new approach is needed; teachers are often accused when kids fail to meet parental expectations.

There are and always have been simple fixes to this crisis: Pay teachers well, at least on par with what other licensed professionals with similar education levels earn. Reduce workloads and increase planning time. Keep politics out of the classroom and allow educational research to drive what is being taught.

But, to accomplish those things, we need to collectively agree that K-12 education matters. And then back up that understanding with appropriate levels of funding.

Unfortunately, Americans seem hesitant to reach this understanding and provide funding for public schools.

Meg Flanagan, Alexandria

While we were distracted by the coronavirus, the world changed. Facts became a matter of opinion, schools became an active front in ongoing culture wars, and teachers unions were ostracized for defending teachers’ rights. Suddenly, teachers found themselves afraid that teaching truth would expose them to public vitriol and that, if it happened, no one was going to have their backs.

Students changed, too. They were less mature but more worldly, more empowered but less responsible — the result of learning social skills from social media trolls rather than healthy peer interactions. The upshot: more disrespect, more noncompliance and more neediness.

Teaching changed, as new duties such as “teach social-emotional skills” and “eliminate learning loss” were added to the overfull roster of responsibilities, as planning periods were taken away because of staffing shortages and as our lives were bartered by politicians in exchange for approval ratings.

Any wonder why teachers aren’t eager to return to a career where they are treated with unprecedented disrespect by students, parents, administrators, school boards and politicians? Constantly expected to take on new responsibilities while provided less support? More money might temporarily bribe teachers into staying, but eventually we’re going to need to address the underlying causes of teacher flight. Teachers need to be paid, treated and respected like the professionals that they are.

Jeanette Thomas, Reston

