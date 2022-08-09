Opinion What the internet is saying about the FBI searching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

By
Operations Editor, Opinions
August 9, 2022 at 3:26 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate seen on Tuesday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Skip to main content
Comment

News of the FBI’s search of former president Donald Trump’s residence in Florida broke in a familiar place Monday evening: Twitter.

Citing two sources, Peter Schorsch of FloridaPolitics.com reported the execution of a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. The former president confirmed the search in a statement, calling it an “unannounced raid.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

This year, federal investigators recovered documents from the residence after they were improperly removed from the White House, and sources told Post reporters that agents carried out a court-authorized search as part of that probe. Trump’s Monday evening statement said he had been “working and cooperating with the relevant and Government agencies.” As of early Tuesday afternoon, it was not known exactly what crime the FBI was investigating or what evidence the FBI gave to the judge who approved the search warrant.

Schorsch’s tweet and Trump’s statement led to a flood of reaction. Here’s what people are saying.

The news

The search is historically significant

The search is a political act

The search signals increasing legal problems for Trump

The search helps Trump politically

The current FBI director is a Trump appointee

Defund the FBI

No one is above the law

The search is too close to an election

The Justice Department must explain itself

Loading...
Loading...