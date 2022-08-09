Citing two sources, Peter Schorsch of FloridaPolitics.com reported the execution of a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. The former president confirmed the search in a statement , calling it an “unannounced raid.”

This year, federal investigators recovered documents from the residence after they were improperly removed from the White House, and sources told Post reporters that agents carried out a court-authorized search as part of that probe. Trump’s Monday evening statement said he had been “working and cooperating with the relevant and Government agencies.” As of early Tuesday afternoon, it was not known exactly what crime the FBI was investigating or what evidence the FBI gave to the judge who approved the search warrant.