This year, federal investigators recovered documents from the residence after they were improperly removed from the White House, and sources told Post reporters that agents carried out a court-authorized search as part of that probe. Trump’s Monday evening statement said he had been “working and cooperating with the relevant and Government agencies.” As of early Tuesday afternoon, it was not known exactly what crime the FBI was investigating or what evidence the FBI gave to the judge who approved the search warrant.
Schorsch’s tweet and Trump’s statement led to a flood of reaction. Here’s what people are saying.
The news
Scoop — The Federal Bureau of Investigation @FBI today executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, two sources confirm to @Fla_Pol.— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 8, 2022
"They just left," one source said.
Not sure what the search warrant was about.
TBH, Im not a strong enough reporter to hunt this down, but its real. pic.twitter.com/hMsGhlVp3d
The FBI executed a search warrant today at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the former president confirms to CNN in a lengthy statement.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 8, 2022
At 6:52pm Trump says his home is “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 8, 2022
A 🧵 on the @washingtonpost's groundbreaking coverage of Trump's mishandling of documents by @JaxAlemany @jdawsey1 @thamburger @AshleyRParker @DevlinBarrett @mattzap that helped lead us to where we are today:— Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) August 9, 2022
The search is historically significant
I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump. No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022
THREAD: “What’s the difference between this and Watergate?” Donald Trump raged in a statement Monday night after FBI agents.— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 8, 2022
Well, as a Watergate and FBI historian, four things stand out to me:
The search is a political act
Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022
The FBI’s raid of President Trump’s home is a political witch hunt, and partisan federal prosecutions will only increase now that the Democrats just voted to give the IRS 87,000 more agents.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 9, 2022
The raid by Joe Biden’s FBI on the home of a former president who is also Biden’s chief political opponent is an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law. Biden has taken our republic into dangerous waters— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 9, 2022
Executing a warrant against ex-POTUS is dangerous. The apparent political weaponization of DOJ/FBI is shameful. AG must explain why 250 yrs of practice was upended w/ this raid. I served on Benghazi Com where we proved Hilliary possessed classified info. We didn’t raid her home— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 9, 2022
A stunning move by the DOJ and FBI.— Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 9, 2022
This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect Justices in their homes. Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy.
The search signals increasing legal problems for Trump
Trump and cronies might be surprised that the rule of law actually applies to former presidents. Trump never seemed to grasp the concept that the law restrains him in any fashion. The search warrant is sign that this will not end well for Trump and minions https://t.co/xHi5KuTvhg— Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 9, 2022
With the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s whining kicks into overdrive, @paulwaldman1 writes. https://t.co/hynSo0zOr7— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 9, 2022
The search helps Trump politically
The utterly corrupt FBI just got President Trump re-elected.— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 9, 2022
The FBI just united the entire world behind President Trump.— Mark Finchem (@RealMarkFinchem) August 8, 2022
i'm thinking the dems are trying to re-elect trump.— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 9, 2022
I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible. But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution.— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 9, 2022
The current FBI director is a Trump appointee
Important reminder as the Republican conspiracy theories start: The current Director of the FBI was chosen by Trump.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 8, 2022
Dear Trumpers,— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 8, 2022
Trump picked the FBI director that raided his home.
Ok bye.
The Director of the FBI—which is currently raiding Donald Trump’s home—was appointed by Donald Trump.— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 8, 2022
Defund the FBI
The FBI must be legally and formally dissolved.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 9, 2022
What happened to President Trump is positively stunning and a mark of unchecked government power.
I no longer recognize the country I live in. Left or right, we must all come together to fight this evil.
DEFUND THE FBI!— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022
No one is above the law
The consistent through line in all GOP messaging today: that Donald Trump is above the law - that’s what @EliseStefanik is saying. But in our system, nobody is above the law. https://t.co/5RgyDyTxix— Jon Reinish (@JonReinish) August 9, 2022
Trump can go to court to challenge any or all aspects of the search. The governors and senators who are complaining have access to lawyers who can help in this effort. But the Republicans who are screaming don’t believe the search is illegal. They believe Trump is above the law.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 9, 2022
The search is too close to an election
Time will tell regarding this most recent investigation.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 9, 2022
However, launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic.
The Justice Department must explain itself
DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations.— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 9, 2022