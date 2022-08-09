People are confused whether we are in a recession or a strong economy, exemplified by the Aug. 7 front-page article “Pick your economy: Sizzling, or fizzling.”
One way to understand this is to compare to seasons. Daily high temperatures are going down and days are getting shorter, but it is still hot and days are still long — it is still summer. Likewise, in February, lows are getting higher and days are getting longer, but temperatures are still low and days are still short — it is still winter. Perhaps the media could do a better job of explaining the terms.
James Kelly, Ellicott City