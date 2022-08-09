The “two quarters of negative growth” definition of recession describes a direction or trend, not a condition or state, although the media, and thus the public, view it as meaning we are in a mild depression — which, given strong employment growth and record levels of total employment and the low unemployment rate, we definitely are not. People experience the same cognitive dissonance when told we are in a recovery when employment and economic activity are low but starting to grow for two quarters.

One way to understand this is to compare to seasons. Daily high temperatures are going down and days are getting shorter, but it is still hot and days are still long — it is still summer. Likewise, in February, lows are getting higher and days are getting longer, but temperatures are still low and days are still short — it is still winter. Perhaps the media could do a better job of explaining the terms.