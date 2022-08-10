Placeholder while article actions load

Republican senators should be ashamed of themselves for removing a maximum price for insulin from the bill none of them were going to vote for. This is like kicking a person when they’re down; it’s low and just mean.

It’s also economically shortsighted. It does not take sophisticated mathematics to figure out that keeping diabetics out of the hospital by optimizing their diabetes management saves money. There are about 30 million Americans with diabetes. This number is large and will increase from many factors, including policies that make bad food cheap, create food deserts and make it nearly impossible for most people in the United States to walk anywhere, among others. We create the problem and then make it financially difficult to treat.