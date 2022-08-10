The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion How to get a good credit score without fretting about it

August 10, 2022 at 5:13 p.m. EDT
As a former chief executive of a credit union (PenFed), I watch my friends pay much attention to their credit scores. Michelle Singletary’s Aug. 7 Business column, “Your free credit scores may be rosier than what lenders see,” was on point, as she always is. But I think the more important points for people to focus on are don’t borrow more than you must (and only with payments you can afford), use your credit cards judiciously and pay your bills on time every month. If you do that, your credit score will take care of itself.

Frank Pollack, Fairfax Station

