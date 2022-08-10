1 The president

Feelings about the person in the White House always dominate midterm elections, though the president’s party almost always loses seats no matter how they’re doing. On one hand, opinions of President Biden have been pretty poor for some time; he’s been hovering around 40 percent approval, and sometimes less.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the president is on a remarkable winning streak in Congress, having signed or is preparing to sign legislation on guns, expanding NATO, promoting high-tech manufacturing, climate and taxes, and veterans benefits. Even if people haven’t directly felt the results yet, if nothing else, this sudden burst of legislating is likely to mitigate the feeling among progressive Democrats that Biden is a disappointment and that it isn’t worth going to the polls to support him and his party.

Though the venomous loathing Republicans have for Biden doesn’t seem to have changed, at the moment there’s a disconnect between his ratings and people’s voting intentions. As many voters say they’ll choose a Democrat for House as will pick a Republican, while Republicans had been ahead on that question for months.