As a longtime animal advocate who has rescued horses from the racing industry, I thank The Post for the Aug. 7 Sports article “A horse track with no rules.” The article and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals investigation it covered highlight this Georgia “bush track” as an especially egregious example of the all-too-common nexus between animal abuse and other unethical and illegal activities.
Illicit horse doping, electroshocking and whipping, all fueled by illegal gambling — there is no sport in these bush track races. They appear instead to be competitions to see who can concoct the most powerful cocktails of cocaine, methamphetamines and other drugs to push horses past their natural limits — resulting in numerous gruesome and fatal breakdowns that also leave jockeys dead or disabled.
I hope this article gets due attention from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.
Alysoun Mahoney, Dillsburg, Pa.