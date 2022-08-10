Placeholder while article actions load

The Aug. 6 Metro article “At CPAC, Yesli Vega elevates her profile” reported on an appearance by Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. I’m hoping my Latinx friends and neighbors in Woodbridge do not vote against their own interests.

If Ms. Vega is elected to Congress from Virginia’s newly configured 7th District, would she represent the White radical conservative interests she embraced by appearing at CPAC? If elected, Ms. Vega, as a freshman member of Congress, would take orders on her votes from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a Trump sycophant whose casual relationship with the truth is well documented. Some of those votes might involve immigration policy.

Ms. Vega noted with pride that her parents came from El Salvador with nothing and made a life for their family. President Donald Trump’s policy was to close the southern border and separate migrant children from their parents. How would Ms. Vega reconcile her policy choices?

On constituent service, my neighborhood is still waiting for Ms. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor for the Coles District, to do something about a routinely ignored stop sign at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Rockinghorse Drive. The danger is clear. I asked her office for help a year ago. I’m not holding my breath.

Brad Wright, Woodbridge

