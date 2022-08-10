I do not disagree with the Aug. 6 editorial “Getting Ms. Griner home.” The editorial said that negotiating Brittney Griner’s release might encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to take more hostages as bargaining chips with the United States. It rightfully asked how best to obtain the freedom for wrongfully detained Americans at the minimum price, politically and ethically. Is Ms. Griner getting special attention from the news and social media because of her celebrity status? Would I or most other Americans also receive the same level of attention? I think not.
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, has languished in a Russian prison for some three years now. Surely, efforts are being made behind the scenes to secure his release, but unlike in the case of Ms. Griner, we do not know about them. His story was largely untold until Ms. Griner came along.
It might well be that Ms. Griner is being viewed and treated in the same way as any other American; it just doesn’t seem that way. I say this with no disrespect to Ms. Griner, but being a celebrity doesn’t entitle one to special treatment. Every American citizen is entitled to the same protections, no less and certainly no more.
