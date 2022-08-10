I do not disagree with the Aug. 6 editorial “Getting Ms. Griner home.” The editorial said that negotiating Brittney Griner’s release might encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to take more hostages as bargaining chips with the United States. It rightfully asked how best to obtain the freedom for wrongfully detained Americans at the minimum price, politically and ethically. Is Ms. Griner getting special attention from the news and social media because of her celebrity status? Would I or most other Americans also receive the same level of attention? I think not.