The apples: Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 10 op-ed, “The FBI goes after Trump, again,” equated former president Donald Trump’s taking a bunch of documents illegally from the White House to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s sloppy handling of docs on her private server. Ms. Clinton used her server rather than official channels because she was regularly being hacked — since the Kenneth Starr days. It was a dumb move and poorly thought out, but not malicious. And in any case, Mr. Trump and his family have used their private phones and emails for classified communications to such an extent that Ms. Clinton’s indiscretioans now look more insignificant than they should.

The oranges: Mr. Trump was under multiple investigations before his term ended. To a reasonable person, it seems likely he was concerned about this. The question is whether he took evidence of a crime with him rather than leaving it for the National Archives and public exposure.

The question remains: Is Mr. Trump hiding evidence of crimes? The first step to cleaning this up would be for Mr. Trump to release a copy of the warrant. The FBI has to spell out what it is seeking and why it believes it’s in Mr. Trump’s possession.

The irony of this is that it’s an intra-Republican issue. Just as all the damning evidence from the Jan. 6 committee is coming from loyal Republicans, the director of the FBI is a Trump appointee.

Rich O’Bryant, Alexandria

In his Aug. 10 op-ed, Marc A. Thiessen wrote that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III “cleared [Donald] Trump of engaging in a criminal conspiracy with Russia.” The Mueller report says no such thing.

Mr. Mueller wrote that Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was passing polling data to a Russian intelligence agent (as confirmed by the Senate Intelligence Committee report).

Zachary Levine, Rockville

Former president Donald Trump and his supporters have very short memories. They appear to have forgotten the “lock her up” chants about former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of unofficial email and the fact that the head of the FBI is a Trump appointee.

Marjorie Kravitz, Rockville

Even if we can agree that no person is above the law, practical considerations prove otherwise when dealing with ex-presidents. The question we should ask ourselves is: Why?

The very fact that a search warrant was issued and executed against the home of Donald Trump presumed, initially, that the FBI was seeking evidence far more significant than just public documents illegally in the possible possession of the former president. Never-Trumpers were delighted in anticipating indictments that would, finally, bring Mr. Trump to the defense table of a courtroom. But what if they are wrong?

As we know, presidential documents and other memorabilia are the property of the United States and held in trust by the National Archives. It was unlawful for Mr. Trump to abscond with boxes full of such documents. Though he eventually returned approximately 15 boxes’ worth of such items, he is believed to have refused to voluntarily give up the rest. To what purposes he desired to retain these records we might never learn. Nevertheless, it would have been irresponsible for the government to give up the fight — and it is why a federal judge agreed to the search.

If such acts are considered unprecedented, it is only because Mr. Trump was, and continues to be, unpresidential.

Craig M. Miller, Leland, N.C.

The Post’s Aug. 9 coverage of the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property — “FBI agents search Trump’s safe in documents probe” and “Top Republicans rush to defend Trump, join his attempts to discredit FBI” — described the public and media characterizations of the extraordinary nature of this first-ever FBI search of the home of a former American president. There is nothing extraordinary about the FBI conducting court-approved evidence-gathering to determine whether laws have been violated.

What is extraordinary is that unlike any of his predecessors, Mr. Trump has consistently ignored the rule of law, normative behavior for an American president and the national security interests of the United States in issuing security clearances, handling classified material and allowing questionable access to classified material by our adversaries. Mr. Trump defiled the presidency and should receive no benefit of the doubt from public or partisan sentiment that he is the “victim” of unprecedented attention from the FBI.

Gary A. Michel, North Potomac

