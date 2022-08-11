Placeholder while article actions load

Energiewende is the stereotypically polysyllabic moniker Germany came up with for its ambitious national policy aimed at reducing carbon emissions 65 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, and 88 percent by 2040. Roughly translatable into English as “energy transformation,” the Energiewende has already cost Germany many billions of dollars; cumulative investment in renewables is on course to hit $580 billion by 2025. Germany has made significant progress, with 2021 emissions 38.7 percent below 1990 levels. And yet the Germans have made everything harder for themselves by pursuing a carbon-free future without resorting to nuclear power. In fact, a key aspect of the Energiewende is a total phaseout of this zero-carbon energy source by the end of this year. Never wise, this policy has been exposed as an outright disaster by the war in Ukraine and resulting abandonment of the fuel that was supposed to take nuclear’s place during the broader transition: Russian natural gas.

For its own sake and for the sake of the broader European economy, Germany must reverse course and retain nuclear power. As an initial step, that would mean keeping its last three remaining reactors, which still produce about 6 percent of the country’s total electricity, in operation past Dec. 31. Then Berlin must find ways to increase its nuclear energy capability, which in March 2011 consisted of 17 reactors, producing one-quarter of all German electric power. That was when the government then led by Chancellor Angela Merkel — reversing a promise on which she campaigned in 2009 — decided to zero out the reactors by 2022 in overreaction to a public panic over the Fukushima accident in Japan. As that sequence of events suggests, Germans’ attitudes toward nuclear power have been unusually and irrationally anxious toward this technology, which in their country has by and large compiled an excellent safety record. The Green Party, a key member of the current coalition government, grew out of the anti-nuclear movement in the 1970s.