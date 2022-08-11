Placeholder while article actions load

I have yet to read Dana Milbank’s new book in which he leans heavily on former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as the leaders of the cabal responsible for the demise of the moderate Republican Party [“ The GOP is sick. It didn’t start with Trump — and won’t end with him. ,” The Opinions Essay, Aug. 7]. However, let’s not forget Grover Norquist, who brought a new level of vitriol to party politics with his Americans for Tax Reform.

Regarding family support policy proposals, Mr. Norquist recently stated that “this is not a new idea. This is a dumb old idea … [that keeps showing up] like herpes or shingles.” It’s interesting that Republicans who pushed so hard for the overthrow of Roe v. Wade indicated that they would concentrate their energies on providing support to women who could no longer legally obtain an abortion, yet party insiders consider such support akin to “herpes or shingles.” At least for herpes and shingles, there are treatments available.