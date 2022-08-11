The Aug. 6 letter “Stop preventable deaths” mentioned devices and countermeasures to address the problem of speeding in school zones. Two additional effective measures, and not limited to school zones, are having speed-limit signs stating “strictly enforced,” as used in the Delaware towns of Bethany Beach and South Bethany, and the magic words “photo enforced.”
Receiving a photo in the mail of your rear license plate, along with a bill for $50 or more, is very effective at encouraging drivers to obey speed limits (at least in “photo enforced” zones).
Robert F. Benson, Silver Spring