Opinion To make drivers slow down, try these magic words

August 11, 2022 at 5:49 p.m. EDT
A “photo enforced” sign warns motorists that a speed camera is just ahead on the 4700 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Northwest Washington. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
The Aug. 6 letter “Stop preventable deaths” mentioned devices and countermeasures to address the problem of speeding in school zones. Two additional effective measures, and not limited to school zones, are having speed-limit signs stating “strictly enforced,” as used in the Delaware towns of Bethany Beach and South Bethany, and the magic words “photo enforced.”

Receiving a photo in the mail of your rear license plate, along with a bill for $50 or more, is very effective at encouraging drivers to obey speed limits (at least in “photo enforced” zones).

Robert F. Benson, Silver Spring

