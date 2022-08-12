Placeholder while article actions load

Richard B. Karel is a freelance writer in Baltimore. In the wake of Maryland’s 2022 gubernatorial primary, in which Maryland Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick) claimed the GOP slot, there has been much Sturm und Drang over ads funded by the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) supporting Cox over his primary opponent, Kelly M. Schulz. Cox will face moderate Democrat Wes Moore in the November general election.

Nothing about the DGA-funded ads and mailers — on which it spent about $2 million — was inaccurate. The ads were deployed as a tactic to increase the odds that in a blue state that has occasionally elected moderate Republicans to the governor’s mansion, a Democrat would recapture the state’s top prize. Well-liked centrist Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is term-limited. Schulz, Hogan’s handpicked successor, understandably cried foul.

It is highly unlikely that the DGA gambit was the deciding factor in Cox’s victory in Maryland. The DGA ads emphasized Trump’s endorsement of Cox and Cox’s opposition to gun-safety reform and his support of the former president’s attempt to steal the election. As a probing analysis by Sam Janesch in the Baltimore Sun revealed, Cox’s support among the GOP base was both broad and wide — and reflected the prevailing sentiment of Maryland’s Republican Party.

Hogan won his first gubernatorial race in 2014 — in the pre-Trump era. Despite getting reelected with the help of a large swath of Maryland Democrats four years later, his flailing efforts to stay in good standing with much of the Republican base were reflected in Schulz’s decisive loss. Many Maryland Republican voters characterized Hogan as a RINO — a Republican in name only — for his failure to embrace Trump and for his cautious response to the pandemic.

Though I recognize the funding of far-right Republican candidates by Democratic PACs — in Maryland and elsewhere — is Machiavellian, I just can’t muster outrage over this hardball Realpolitik tactic. There is indeed some risk in Democrats boosting a MAGA candidate such as Doug Mastriano in a purple state such as Pennsylvania. Mastriano won the Republican gubernatorial primary. How that pans out for the Democrats remains to be seen.

Perhaps the problem is that the Republican base finds these candidates appealing — and that Schulz failed to run a campaign that spoke to these voters. When she insisted these ads were an attempt by the DGA to “trick" voters, it is possible that Republican voters found her comments condescending or were indifferent to the source of the funding.

Meanwhile, in other state races, Democrats are supporting centrist independents. A prime example is Utah’s Evan McMullin, who is running for the Senate against Sen. Mike Lee (R). Tactically, this makes perfect sense. Unlike in Maryland, there is no chance that a Democrat could win a Senate race in Utah. McMullin is a reasonable centrist, and though he would almost certainly caucus with Republicans, he would likely exert a moderating influence in the Senate. Any fist-shaking at Democrats here strikes me as misguided.

Given the recent record of the Republican Party at the national, state and local levels, I find it difficult to muster anger at the DGA or other Democratic PACs for employing hardball tactics that are legal and transparent. The best I can do is shrug and hope that at some point in the future, we have a more informed, more rational and more centrist electorate. Former representative Barney Frank (D-Mass.) once quipped that though politicians often fall short, “voters are no bargain either.”

