I strongly agree with the Aug. 9 editorial “Time to reopen Beach Drive?” that there might be merit to a compromise, balancing recreation opportunities with those of neighborhood traffic impacts that might be felt by the permanent closure of upper Beach Drive. As a retired urban planner and former member and chair of the Chevy Chase DC Advisory Neighborhood Commission, I endorse the National Park Service’s preferred action. It would keep Beach Drive open to vehicular traffic during the workweek, Labor Day to Memorial Day; and it would close Beach Drive during the summer as well as on weekends and holidays, as has long been the case.