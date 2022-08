Vince Gilmer, a well-loved, compassionate physician, shocked his community near Asheville, N.C., when he strangled his father in 2004. He was sentenced to life in prison, a place he never should have gone. According to the book “The Other Dr. Gilmer,” it was glaringly obvious at his trial in Abingdon, Va., where Mr. Gilmer represented himself, that he was mentally impaired. At the time, he was in the beginning stages of Huntington’s disease and had suffered a traumatic brain injury during a traffic accident. He didn’t get the medical help he needed in prison. Now, thanks to the intervention of others, he was pardoned in January on the condition that he find an appropriate treatment facility.