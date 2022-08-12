Placeholder while article actions load

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren, the state attorney for the judicial district that includes Tampa and replaced him with a conservative judge. DeSantis said the move was necessitated by Warren’s “woke” policies, including declining to prosecute certain categories of crimes. In particular, DeSantis cited a pledge Warren signed with other prosecutors across the country to not charge women who seek abortions or the doctors who perform them. (Florida recently passed a law banning all abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, though a judge has temporarily blocked the measure.)

The move is part of a conservative backlash against reform-oriented prosecutors across the country. “Over the last few years, individual prosecutors take it upon themselves to determine which laws they like and will enforce and which laws they don’t like and won’t enforce, and the results of this in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have been catastrophic,” DeSantis said.

But the data tells another story. By my calculation, the homicide rate in San Francisco in 2020 (the last year for which comparable data are available) was 5.5 per 100,000 people. The rate for the state of Florida that year was 7.8, according to the CDC, a remarkable comparison given that crime in cities tends to be higher than crime in states as a whole. The 2020 homicide rate in Los Angeles was, by my calculation, higher at 8.9 per 100,000 people, but that’s still significantly lower than the murder rates in nearly every large locality in Florida, including Miami-Dade County (10.7) and Jacksonville (15.5), and the capital, Tallahassee (14.5).

Advertisement

As for Tampa itself, it’s true, as DeSantis claimed at his news conference, that murders have surged, from 10.4 per 100,000 people in 2020 to 12.1 per 100,000 people last year. But they’ve surged everywhere. The 2021 murder rate was still lower than that of nearby St. Petersburg (12.5)— whose lead prosecutor, incidentally, is a Republican — and the overall crime rate in Warren’s district was 30 percent lower in 2020.

The main consequence of DeSantis’s stunt is to disenfranchise Tampa’s voters. Warren was voted into office in 2016 by a margin of less than one percentage point. Four years later, voters had the opportunity to reject Warren’s “woke” agenda. They reelected him by nearly 7 points.

Florida gives its governor the power to remove public officials from office, but that power has traditionally been reserved for officials accused of crimes or corruption. DeSantis suspended Warren over policy disputes.

Advertisement

DeSantis’s order gave three reasons for dismissing Warren. In addition to Warren’s pledge not to prosecute women who seek abortions or doctors who provide them, he cited Warren’s signature on a joint statement by prosecutors refusing to prosecute parents or health-care professionals for providing gender-affirming health care should Florida make it illegal to do so. But Florida failed to pass that law. In both cases, DeSantis’s beef is that Warren vowed not to enforce laws that are not even in effect — essentially just expressing his opinion about new or proposed laws, as prosecutors do all the time.

Finally, DeSantis cited Warren’s policy of not prosecuting several categories of low-level crime, including prostitution and trespassing. Warren also declines to prosecute misdemeanors stemming from police stops of pedestrians and bicyclists — an effort to reduce the incentive for police to harass and profile people from marginalized communities.

Every prosecutor in the country chooses which crimes will get resources because no one has the ability to prosecute every crime. Warren’s constituents clearly support his priorities. His real offense is prioritizing different and more serious crimes than the culture-war issues that preoccupy DeSantis.

Advertisement

As several Florida criminologists recently argued in an op-ed, Warren in fact is one of the more transparent, responsive prosecutors in the country. His policies are informed by regular meetings with community leaders and researchers, and in 2019, he became the first prosecutor in the state to publish his office’s charging and conviction statistics on a public dashboard.

Warren’s priorities also make sense. Though DeSantis’s order criticized Warren for deprioritizing low-level offenses, the office still prosecutes 85 percent of all crimes that have come to his office, including 80 percent of felonies. Both figures rank highly, both in the country and in the state of Florida. Warren’s office is also less likely than most to reduce felony charges to misdemeanors, and his 74 percent conviction rate is above the state average.

Notably, as DeSantis decried the catastrophe of progressive prosecutors at his news conference last week, he was flanked by Grady Judd, the outspoken law-and-order sheriff from Polk County. Murders in the judicial district that includes Judd’s county jumped 40 percent from 2019 to 2020, then soared again in 2021. In Warren’s district, from 2019 to 2020, they increased by nearly 23 percent. Oddly enough, Judd doesn’t blame his own policies for the murder surge the way he and DeSantis blame Warren. He blames the pandemic.

Advertisement

In September, DeSantis held another widely covered news conference in which he announced new funding for law enforcement, including signing bonuses for new hires. He was flanked by several former New York City cops who had recently joined the force in Lakeland, Fla., part of DeSantis’s effort to recruit officers whom he described as unappreciated by their departments. It was later revealed that two of the officers standing behind DeSantis lied on their job applications about discipline they’d received in New York. Another officer was named in a lawsuit by a man who suffered four broken bones and a dislocated shoulder after a police beating. The low-level marijuana charges against the man were later dropped, and the city paid him a settlement.

Both of these news conferences were political theater. But they were instructive about what Ron DeSantis celebrates in law enforcement officials — and what he finds intolerable.

GiftOutline Gift Article