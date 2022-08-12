Placeholder while article actions load

With images of documents ready to be flushed down a toilet and the recent FBI search for official documents at Mar-a-Lago, it seems even more likely that former president Donald Trump violated the Presidential Records Act (PRA). Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Trump supporters who are crying foul over the FBI’s actions seem to have forgotten the “lock her up” refrain heard during Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign rallies and Mr. Trump’s encouragement of an FBI investigation to hold former secretary of state Hillary Clinton accountable for records violations. Yes, Ms. Clinton’s use of private servers was inappropriate.

What Mr. Trump allegedly has done is markedly different. Reports indicate that some documents taken to Mar-a-Lago are clearly marked classified. How this sensitive information was stored is another issue the FBI must address. The PRA mandates the preservation of all presidential and vice-presidential records by the National Archives for historical purposes. Ultimately, as intended by Congress when passing the PRA, it is the American people who benefit from knowing how a president conducted the constitutional duties of office. Every attempt should be made to locate and archive Mr. Trump’s official documents and to hold him accountable for any violations of the PRA.

Advertisement

Janice L. Jacobs, Arlington

The Aug. 11 editorial “An improper response” quoted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as saying the Justice Department has reached “an intolerable state of weaponized politicization” after having gotten his knickers all in a twist about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. McCarthy’s memory is very short. Apparently, Mr. McCarthy either forgot about or misinterpreted former president Donald Trump’s weaponization of the Justice Department by firing his Senate-approved attorney general, Jeff Sessions. After Attorney General William P. Barr resigned, Mr. Trump tried to replace Mr. Barr’s replacement, acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, with Jeffrey Clark. Mr. Rosen threatened to resign rather than comply with Mr. Trump’s demands that he create a special counsel to investigate the “big lie.” Mr. Trump’s attempt to replace Mr. Rosen with Mr. Clark was aborted when Mr. Trump was told he would be faced with mass defection of the top ranks of the Justice Department. Just thought Mr. McCarthy needed to be brought up to speed.

Advertisement

George Capehart, Gastonia, N.C.

After reading the August 10 front-page article “Simmering threat of violence comes to fore” and Dana Milbank’s op-ed “GOP hysteria turns FBI search into a pretext for violence,” I can’t help but conclude that Mr. Trump set the country on fire — and we now find it can neither be easily extinguished nor contained.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

As a citizen of the United States, I find it reassuring to know that our government has a system in place to protect our country’s interests. It’s surprising, then, to read that Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are so hasty to condemn this FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Aren’t they the least bit curious to know what’s in the boxes the departing president brought from the White House to his home?

Ellie Berner, Kittery, Maine

GiftOutline Gift Article