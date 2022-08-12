Placeholder while article actions load

In his Aug. 7 @PKCapitol column, “Culture wars could be a winner — for Democrats,” Paul Kane cited voters “overwhelmingly believe the country is heading in the wrong direction” as evidence of likely votes against Democrats this fall. As a frequent respondent to Gallup surveys, I challenge that interpretation.

Gallup polls, unfortunately, never ask for the reasons behind opinions about our country’s right or wrong direction. After President Biden and the Democratic-majority Congress were elected in 2020, I unreservedly answered we were (finally) going in the right direction, particularly welcoming passage of the long-needed infrastructure bill and Mr. Biden’s strong outreach to our allies. But in 2022, I’ve repeatedly, and reluctantly, chosen “wrong” direction, reasoning that Republican obstruction to even considering important popular legislation, plus dangerous Supreme Court decisions, are badly weakening our government and country.

Now, despite unanimous Republican opposition in the Senate, Democrats have passed critical first steps for the climate, health and fairer taxes (even using reconciliation to reduce the deficit!). The United States can clearly head in the right direction if voters who want liberty and justice for all and a cooler, less extreme world climate for our grandchildren support Democrats this fall.

With larger Democratic majorities in Congress, I’d also urge sensible bipartisan consultation, compromise and passage for popular initiatives such as Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) child-tax credit and the bipartisan Reproductive Freedom for All Act that would codify women’s rights to abortion and protect contraception access.

Kathryn P. Nelson, Falls Church

