Placeholder while article actions load

Now, I like my pig fried ’most any way, but I also served 41 years in federal service, parachuted from perfectly good aircraft, rappelled from 300-foot cliffs, toured the old Soviet Union and one time even went through the express checkout lane with 12 items.

The Aug. 6 Style article “ The beef over Cracker Barrel’s plant sausage ” stated that opinions about the plant-based Impossible sausage on Cracker Barrel’s breakfast menu are “split along ideological, generational and political lines.”

It just so happened I was eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel when I read that article, so I tried the Impossible sausage for myself. I thought it was pretty good. The patties were a little thinner than regular pork sausage, and maybe the texture was a little drier. But the flavor was right up there. They went real good with a buttermilk biscuit and fried apples.