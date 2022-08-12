The Aug. 6 Style article “The beef over Cracker Barrel’s plant sausage” stated that opinions about the plant-based Impossible sausage on Cracker Barrel’s breakfast menu are “split along ideological, generational and political lines.”
It just so happened I was eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel when I read that article, so I tried the Impossible sausage for myself. I thought it was pretty good. The patties were a little thinner than regular pork sausage, and maybe the texture was a little drier. But the flavor was right up there. They went real good with a buttermilk biscuit and fried apples.
C’mon, you people, lighten up! It’s just a menu item at a chain restaurant, not the latest salvo in the culture wars or the end of America as we know it.
Bernard Tate, Manassas Park