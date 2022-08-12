The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Impossible war

August 12, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EDT
Patrick Brown, founder and chief executive of Impossible Foods, unveils Impossible pork and Impossible sausage in January 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)
Placeholder while article actions load

The Aug. 6 Style article “The beef over Cracker Barrel’s plant sausage” stated that opinions about the plant-based Impossible sausage on Cracker Barrel’s breakfast menu are “split along ideological, generational and political lines.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Now, I like my pig fried ’most any way, but I also served 41 years in federal service, parachuted from perfectly good aircraft, rappelled from 300-foot cliffs, toured the old Soviet Union and one time even went through the express checkout lane with 12 items.

It just so happened I was eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel when I read that article, so I tried the Impossible sausage for myself. I thought it was pretty good. The patties were a little thinner than regular pork sausage, and maybe the texture was a little drier. But the flavor was right up there. They went real good with a buttermilk biscuit and fried apples.

C’mon, you people, lighten up! It’s just a menu item at a chain restaurant, not the latest salvo in the culture wars or the end of America as we know it.

Bernard Tate, Manassas Park

Loading...