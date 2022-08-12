Placeholder while article actions load

In his Aug. 7 Outlook essay, “ An astronomical tool to unlock a wondrous universe ,” Joel Achenbach posed one of the most fundamental questions: Why is there something rather than nothing? Is “nothing” possible? The James Webb Space Telescope, though unable to answer such questions, does something different. The telescope inspires questions. Here are a few.

If time began at the big bang, does it make sense to ask what preceded that kick-starting event? Is it conceivable the universe was self-caused rather than brought about by a transcendental creator? If the human species is the only conscious, highly intelligent life form, why, then, do we live alone in such a massive universe? If there are intelligent alien life forms, how might that impact our sense of self-exceptionalism and purpose, especially if the aliens’ origin stories started millions of years before ours, making them unimaginably advanced? What are so-called dark matter and dark energy, which compose 95 percent of the universe? The human species will become extinct by a cosmic event: our sun enlarging to a red giant, the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies colliding, the universe dying through the increasing disorder of entropy, or otherwise. Will our extinction matter, or are we incidental?