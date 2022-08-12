Placeholder while article actions load

Imagine having neighbors on your block living in a household where hunger, family dysfunction and violent abuse are common. Imagine that you help when you can, but that the police, the courts, the social services department and the mayor’s office refuse to provide assistance. Imagine that city authorities force some members of that household to go back there when they seek to live elsewhere. How long would you tolerate the city’s neglect of those neighbors?

Hopefully, the Aug. 7 editorial on Haiti, “Confusion and chaos,” left readers questioning their tolerance of the world’s neglect of that nation. Earthquakes and hurricanes there get fleeting attention, but the “pandemonium” of a “capital seized by gunfire and gang warfare” in a country with “no functional government, no democracy, no peace, no hope” has yet to rate a helpful response. That might remain the case until the international community collectively and definitively decides how much a nation’s sovereignty should take precedence over its needs. As it now stands, the lack of an answer to that question adds to “the world’s callous disregard and moral myopia regarding the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.”