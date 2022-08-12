Placeholder while article actions load

My rescue dog, Gus, and I take great exception to John Kelly’s characterization of rescue dogs as “mentally unbalanced” in his Aug. 8 Metro column, “It’s time to resist and show some tough love to our soft, sad dog.” Mr. Kelly did a disservice to the millions of rescue dogs that need and deserve loving homes.

As Mr. Kelly apparently found from his “sainted” rescue dog, Charlie, many rescue dogs are angels and bring nothing but joy to their adoptive families. It’s not unlike having children: Some are easy from birth; others can face challenges and problems.

A pedigree is no guarantee that the dog will be sweet and easy. Plenty of dogs bought from breeders come with their own share of drama. It’s the luck of the draw.

But to say that all or most rescue dogs are mentally unbalanced is just plain wrong. Dogs need a lot of love, but, perhaps above all, they need consistency.

I worry that Mr. Kelly’s column will discourage prospective dog adopters. Yes, some rescue dogs come with extra challenges. As do some dogs purchased from breeders. But most dogs, I believe, ask for not too much more than to be fed and loved. Most dog owners, I think, would say that, more than anything else, dogs bring happiness to our homes.

Lynn Miller, Silver Spring

