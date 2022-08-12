Placeholder while article actions load

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Aug. 1 obituary for Nichelle Nichols, “Actress broke ground from a starship bridge,” dismissed her work with NASA as being “modest.” NASA and President Biden were far more generous in praising her role in promoting diversity within the space program. More significantly, Black and female astronauts have talked about the role Nichols played in encouraging them to join NASA.

The obituary noted the low ratings of the original series, but, 56 years later, Star Trek is one of the most successful franchises in TV history. People are still watching the original episodes. Five spinoff series are airing this year, with two more in development. And a young Uhura is one of the main characters in “Strange New Worlds.”

Nichols and Uhura are still encouraging young people to explore the universe.

Frank Caesar Branchini, Edgewater

As I was reading the obituary for Nichelle Nichols, one sentence stood out: “Nichols worked with series creator Gene Roddenberry, her onetime lover.” Deeper in the article was a more informative description of their relationship. But the implication here was she slept her way to the top. As a 70-year-old, White, male non-Trekkie, I found this offensive and unnecessary commentary. I am sure others found it so as well. My regards to Nichols and her fans. She deserved much better.

Jerry Lindsay, Las Vegas

Out-er space

The image from the James Webb Telescope that accompanied the July 30 Free for All letters “Number the stars” showed several arrows on the right-hand side of the photo with the annotation “Ionized gas and hot dust flowing up.” The arrows certainly point up with respect to the page, but there is no “up” in space. It might have been more correct to use “out.” Even better would have been to end the annotation after “dust.”

Lawrence D. Powers, Springfield

Take the hint, Post

I sure miss “Hints From Heloise.” Some days, they were the most enjoyable part of The Post. Please bring them back!

Dorothy Smith, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

What’s so damning about these demographics?

I was jolted by a line in “Middle-aged protagonist’s tale is somewhat middling,” Hamilton Cain’s July 23 Style review of “The Great Man Theory” by Teddy Wayne. In the second paragraph, Cain wrote, “ ‘The Great Man Theory’ is a fraught project from the get-go: a middle-aged White male writer telling the tale of a middle-aged White male writer.” I tried to figure out what the fraught part was. Was it his age, skin color or occupation?

I read books voraciously, and I can’t for the life of me see why this is “fraught.” Writers generally write what they know. Others try to imagine those with different lives, and I love it when they do, but that leaves them vulnerable to accusations of cultural appropriation. In any event, why does it matter that it is a “middle-aged White male writer” viewpoint?

Mr. Cain did spur me to action, though, despite the rest of the negative review. I immediately added the book to my to-be-read list, right after I finish “Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott. Read everything, folks!

Mark Maddrey, Arlington

A giant off the court, too

Kudos to The Post for its superb coverage of the life of NBA GOAT Bill Russell. In particular, Jerry Brewer’s Aug. 1 Sports column, “A man before his time, fully dimensional,” did a beyond-spectacular job of repeatedly capturing the unique essence of Russell. A masterful piece of writing.

I was fortunate enough to live in the Boston area and caught the last four years of Russell’s NBA career. In 1968, the Celtics again faced Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers, who had defeated them the year before. Russell and Sam Jones were 34, and the consensus was that the old Celtics days had passed. Their response was to win the next three games and become the first team in league history to overcome a 3-1 playoff series deficit.

The following year, Chamberlain was with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics nabbed the last playoff spot and therefore didn’t have home-court advantage. Everyone knew those old Celtics had no chance. They proved it by losing the first two games in L.A. Yet, aided by a couple of fortunate bounces, they won Game 7 in Los Angeles by two points. Lacking an adequate backup, Russell, at age 35, played nearly every minute of every playoff game. No other team was able to win two consecutive championships for the next 18 years. As well, Russell was the only player who played as long as he did who won a championship his rookie year and repeated that feat in his final season before retirement.

Thirteen years ago, Russell did a local book-signing. He insisted on chatting with every person, which of course meant the line moved very slowly. It was 1:30 in the morning before it was the turn of the young boy in front of me. Russell took one look at him and asked, “Does your mother know where you are?!” This was followed by Russell’s inimitable laugh. When my turn came, I was trembling like a little kid and as I shook his hand, I told him how thrilled I was to be able to thank him in person for all the championship basketball he brought to Boston. He looked up at me with this broad, almost angelic smile on his face and said, “Well, thank you!”

What an amazing athlete. What a remarkable human being.

Dann Chamberlin, Gaithersburg

We hope the Packers crumple, too

Despite what Barry Svrluga wrote in his July 28 Sports column, “For one day at least, the focus in Ashburn can be on football,” no one in Ashburn saw a professional football “franchise gathered” for training.

“The right or license granted to an individual or group to market a company’s goods or services in a particular territory” would look more like a letter or a certificate than a squad of players.

Go Commanders NFL franchise; fold the Packers’ license.

Carl Eifert, Alexandria

Tear down this confusion

I had been wondering what former Post Sports columnist Thomas Boswell would make of Juan Soto’s rejection of the 15-year, $440 million contract offered by the Nationals, so I appreciated having that question answered, with Boz’s signature acuity, in his Aug. 3 column, “This move ends an era, but a new one will start sooner than you think.” He wrote that the offer was “enough to ensure he would not take it, unless Juan wanted to climb over agent Scott Boras’s dead body.” And I took some small consolation as well as enlightenment from Boz’s observation that the Nats’ teardown became almost inevitable last year when Stephen Strasburg required surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome: “The list of pitchers who have truly come back from it is about five.” Did I miss some other Post sportswriter providing that key insight sometime in the past 12 months?

But as wonderful as it was to read Boz again, shame on The Post for its front-page teaser: “The columnist returns in time for the full Nats teardown,” which implied that Boswell is now back on at least a semiregular basis. I looked eagerly for confirmation in the column itself but found nothing indicating that it was more than a one-off occasioned by the Soto trade (like the one in May following the death of Roger Angell and his Aug. 7 column, “Russell really was the greatest of all time”). Way to add insult to injury!

Perry Beider, Silver Spring

Gee, Wally, you made our hearts swell

I was touched by David Von Drehle’s July 31 op-ed about the death of Tony Dow, “Tony Dow as Wally Cleaver was a Grade A big brother.” Dow played Beaver’s older brother, Wally, in the TV show “Leave It to Beaver,” and he was a model of what a big brother should be.

I had a brother like Dow. I felt that he was a protective brother whose life was cut short by his battle with paranoid schizophrenia. I felt his love just like Beaver felt his brother's love. My brother always had my back, and I will be eternally grateful for that.

Von Drehle’s column made me feel lucky that I had a brother like mine before he lost his battle with schizophrenia. The column gave me peace of mind amid chaos. I hope it touches all little brothers wherever they may be.

Daniel J Weinberg, Silver Spring

Uncoupling ‘Uncoupled’ from its antecedents

Regarding “The problem with ‘Uncoupled’? Every single thing.,” Inkoo Kang’s July 29 Style review of “Uncoupled”:

I was thoroughly entertained by the new series, and I couldn’t help but wonder whether Kang’s review relied too heavily on her feelings about previous shows written by Darren Star. This show is subtly hilarious, and just because we know that Neil Patrick Harris has “broad-appeal likability” doesn’t mean the character he plays can’t believably suffer angst about being single at his age. It’s not Harris up there; it’s a character he’s playing.

Also, and I can’t emphasize this enough, Marcia Gay Harden’s “camp diva” is amazing, amusing and fabulous. She plays it perfectly. Where is the overacting that Kang reported?

As I finished reading the review, I thought Kang didn’t get it. She missed the point all over the place. She missed the jokes, the cultural references and the premise itself, and she is not seeing this show for what it is. Instead, she’s seeing it for what it isn’t — “And Just Like That … ,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Sex and the City” or any of the other shows she referenced. This one, “Uncoupled,” is new. It’s funny and entertaining. I hope it finds its audience, because I want to see more!

Amy C. Cohen, Columbia

Thirsting for clarity

With reference to the July 30 news article “Kenya drought kills more elephants than poachers, threatens food security,” how many poachers did the drought kill?

Robert Bergman, Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Filthy ‘othering’

The Aug. 5 front-page article “Monkeypox fight invites debate on limiting sex” was a collection of harmful, dated and homophobic stereotypes that create fear and a sense of “othering.” At its worst, this piece reinforced painful stereotypes that extend back nearly 50 years to the beginning of the AIDS crisis.

Language, specifically dominant language in relationship to marginalized culture, matters. As an exercise in dominant language and narrative — both written and visual — The Post allowed readers to marginalize gay men while allowing those with privilege to create distance from an epidemic that is spread through intimate contact, regardless of sexual orientation.

The use of dominant cultural language stereotypes as a cudgel against men who have sex with men is painfully evident when examples from this piece are placed in succession.

Using a photograph — one taken at the San Francisco “Dore Alley kink and fetish festival” — depicting Black and Brown bodies as the face of a rapidly spreading epidemic, while noting that the festival “took place days after city officials declared a state of emergency over monkeypox.”

Opening with the line: “Thousands of gay men clad in leather, latex — and often much less — partied along Folsom Street here last weekend during the annual kink and fetish festival.”

Naming Dan Savage, an openly gay man, as a critic of current public health approaches but also noting that he “is no prude as a proponent of non-monogamous relationships and exploring fetishes” and noting that “Savage is taking his own advice, limiting sex to his husband and his boyfriend and skipping San Francisco’s Dore Alley festival this year.”

Remarking that “many revelers kept their clothes on or donned full latex outfits inside crowded bars.”

Seeming to indicate that attendance was down because of the outbreak but also noting that “participants remained spaced apart as they browsed booths hawking leather harnesses and gawked at men dressed as dogs.”

Speaking to one attendee who sported “a black leather and chain corset, lace-up mid-calf boots, chartreuse face paint and a small set of horns” and noted that this year there would be “no dark room sex parties, no orgies.”

Describing the San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s released guide as one that would allow attendees to have a “filthy weekend — free of anxiety” when in reality, the report’s subhead states, “Here are some ideas to reduce your risk, and still enjoy your favorite kink & fetish festival in San Francisco.”

I am a social worker and licensed psychologist who has committed his career to the acknowledgment and correction of bias and blind spots created by the places of marginalization and privilege within my identity. Second, I am a gay man, one who carries the weight of the intergenerational trauma created by the continuation of stereotype that extends back nearly 50 years to the beginning of the AIDS crisis. Please do better. This article helped no one.

Matthew James Graziano, Jersey City

Whoever ‘wins,’ we lose

The Post continues to use headlines that frame everything as politics, usually declaring a “win” for a politician or party, which feeds the current polarization and encourages even more positioning by politicians. Now companies are having political wins and losses, too. Example: the July 29 news article “Manchin deal hands a rare political loss to Big Pharma.” Why not “Congress finally moves to lower drug company prices”?

Much of the news is about wins and losses, but it is the American people generally losing at the hands of our elected political leaders. Headlines such as this do not help.

Lisa Reilly, Silver Spring

A stalled view of progress on guns

The Aug. 3 Style article “Atlanta music festival canceled” inaccurately said “As gun-control legislation stalls at the federal level.” In July alone, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and H.R. 1808, the Assault Weapons Ban, leaped out of committee and onto the House floor, where it passed 217-213.

Perhaps gun-control legislation was stalled for decades, but in the horrific aftermath of mass shootings in Uvalde, Tex., Highland Park, Ill., and elsewhere, lawmakers are finally listening to mass-shooting victims, survivors and the majority of Americans who want a federal ban on assault weapons.

I would know. I led a group of them that emerged from the wreckage of the Highland Park shooting to D.C. to channel our anger and horror. Highland Park and Uvalde previously had little in common. Now, we share a tragic history, a laser-focused mission (ban assault weapons federally) and the tenacity to not quit. If all of this is what is considered stalled, I’d love to know what defines progress.

Kitty Brandtner, Winnetka, Ill.

The writer is founder of March Fourth, a one-month-old nonprofit organization dedicated to a federal assault weapons ban.

Way ahead of his time

Was Patrick M. Reynolds, in his “Flashbacks” comic strip of July 24, striking a subliminal blow for the rights of the unborn? He depicted Alexander Hamilton defending John Peter Zenger in a libel trial in New York in August 1735. Hamilton was not born until 1755 at the earliest. It would be quite remarkable if he were defending the accused in 1735.

I think Reynolds meant to refer to Andrew Hamilton, a colonial lawyer born in Scotland circa 1676.

Richard Stone Rothblum, Springfield

Detecting a myth

The Aug. 2 editorial about allegations against former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax (D), “ ‘Time to get answers,’ ” used the misnomer “lie detector” for a “polygraph.”

The National Academy of Sciences found the scientific evidence on the validity of polygraph tests to be “scanty and scientifically weak,” and the American Psychological Association reports general agreement among psychologists that there is “little evidence” that polygraph tests are accurate.

The Post should not be using a deceptive term that reinforces and promotes the popular myth that a device can detect lies.

Richard Klein, Falls Church

