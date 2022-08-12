Placeholder while article actions load

Unsurprisingly, “Why China objects to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan,” the Aug. 5 op-ed by Qin Gang, the People’s Republic of China’s ambassador to the United States, was filled with many distortions. The ironclad reality is that Taiwan has never been a part of the PRC. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The op-ed conflated the PRC’s “one-China principle” with the United States’ wholly distinct “one-China policy,” under which congressional delegations to Taiwan have been the norm for decades. This includes then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R-Ga.) visit in 1997. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan was a continuation of the genuine friendship between Taiwan and the United States.

In a deliberate overreaction, the PRC has provoked regional instability by responding with unprecedented military exercises. These irresponsible actions threaten the safety of air and sea routes crucial to nations around the globe. Taiwan will never provoke or escalate crises, nor will we allow authoritarianism to be imposed on us.

PRC diplomats in the United States are allowed to take advantage of freedom of speech. Though the PRC claims to be concerned with its sovereignty, make no mistake: This is a struggle between freedom and authoritarianism. We will continue to work with the United States and other like-minded countries to defend our free, democratic way of life.

Sabina Chang, Washington

The writer is director of the press division of Taiwan’s representative office in Washington, D.C.

