Post editorials, although not always right, are usually well argued and logically supported. The Aug. 8 editorial on better planning for the phaseout of the International Space Station (ISS), “Deteriorating (space) relations,” was wrong on both accounts.
A much more fitting target would have been the overbudget, much-delayed and poorly conceived Artemis moon landing mission, with one-use expendable Artemis launch vehicles that cost $1.5 billion per launch, and the problem-ridden Orion capsule.
Joseph Pelton, Arlington
The writer is chair of the Alliance for Collaboration in the Exploration of Space.