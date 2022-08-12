The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Taking aim at the wrong target

August 12, 2022 at 4:21 p.m. EDT
The Artemis I moon-bound rocket sits on Launch Complex 39B for a wet dress rehearsal test March 18 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
Post editorials, although not always right, are usually well argued and logically supported. The Aug. 8 editorial on better planning for the phaseout of the International Space Station (ISS), “Deteriorating (space) relations,” was wrong on both accounts.

NASA has been planning for the phaseout of the ISS for years. There is a contract with Axiom Space for a private space station. Three aerospace groups led by Northrop Grumman, Blue Origin and Nanoracks/Lockheed Martin are vying for a second space station for private space enterprises and support to future NASA missions. This planning shows ingenuity and foresight. (Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

A much more fitting target would have been the overbudget, much-delayed and poorly conceived Artemis moon landing mission, with one-use expendable Artemis launch vehicles that cost $1.5 billion per launch, and the problem-ridden Orion capsule.

Joseph Pelton, Arlington

The writer is chair of the Alliance for Collaboration in the Exploration of Space.

