Post editorials, although not always right, are usually well argued and logically supported. The Aug. 8 editorial on better planning for the phaseout of the International Space Station (ISS), “ Deteriorating (space) relations ,” was wrong on both accounts.

NASA has been planning for the phaseout of the ISS for years. There is a contract with Axiom Space for a private space station. Three aerospace groups led by Northrop Grumman, Blue Origin and Nanoracks/Lockheed Martin are vying for a second space station for private space enterprises and support to future NASA missions. This planning shows ingenuity and foresight. (Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)