The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion There is a solution to the bused migrant problem in D.C.

August 12, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. EDT
Migrants on July 12 at Union Station in D.C. after a bus ride from Texas. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

I agree with Colbert I. King’s Aug. 10 column, “Bowser can’t be responsible for bused migrants on her own.”

The problem is President Biden’s to solve. The solution is easy: Secure the border. Perhaps then D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) would have fewer “asylum-seeking migrants” coming to her sanctuary city.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Terrence H. Scout, Purcellville

Loading...