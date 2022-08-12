Migrants on July 12 at Union Station in D.C. after a bus ride from Texas. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)Placeholder while article actions loadI agree with Colbert I. King’s Aug. 10 column, “Bowser can’t be responsible for bused migrants on her own.”The problem is President Biden’s to solve. The solution is easy: Secure the border. Perhaps then D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) would have fewer “asylum-seeking migrants” coming to her sanctuary city.Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRightTerrence H. Scout, PurcellvilleComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePopular opinions articlesHAND CURATEDLiz Cheney’s demise was set in motion by her fatherOpinion•Earlier todayA southern offensive opens in the Ukraine warOpinion•August 11, 2022The Arbery case is heinous, but his killers’ sentences are extreme Opinion•August 11, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...