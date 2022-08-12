Regarding the Aug. 11 front-page article “Democracy is teetering, historians warn Biden”:
However, it is not Mr. Biden who needs the historical context briefing. Better would be to invite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and some of the Republican senators who are abdicating their responsibility to protect our precious but precarious form of government into a room with these wise and thoughtful historians. Invite them in not to preach to them but to engage them in a way that respects their intellect and appeals to their patriotism — patriotism, not partisanship. Fidelity to their oath of office, not cynical posturing.
Our great historians have a way of contextualizing the present to provide the perspective that great leaders need to lift them out of the politics of the moment.
Nancy S. Shapiro, Potomac