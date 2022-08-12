Finally. Congress might allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Albeit limited in extent, it is a start. But this alone will not impede the pharmaceutical industry from inflicting unjust price hikes. Other industry abuses will also need to be addressed.
A 2021 Rand Corp. report found that prescription drug prices in the United States were more than twice those in 32 other nations. But if one compares prices for brand-name drugs alone, prices here were even higher — more than three times those in comparison nations, according to lead author Andrew W. Mulcahy.
Through the use of a tactic called evergreening, companies thwart the intent of patents and focus instead on minor changes to existing drugs. These changes enable drugmakers to maintain monopoly pricing, delay generic competition and sustain their profits. Mr. Mulcahy explained that brand-name drugs were the “primary driver” of the higher prescription drug prices. Without generic competition, the prices of brand-name drugs continues to move upward mercilessly.
We have waited long enough. Abolishing the ban on Medicare price negotiations is obvious and essential. But we need a multifaceted approach to protect Americans from drugmakers’ rapacious pricing practices. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a step in the right direction.
Nancy J. Herin, Rockville