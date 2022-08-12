Placeholder while article actions load

Finally. Congress might allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Albeit limited in extent, it is a start. But this alone will not impede the pharmaceutical industry from inflicting unjust price hikes. Other industry abuses will also need to be addressed. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Controlling drug costs in the United States will require a moral imperative. A 2020 House report found that price decisions were “driven almost exclusively” by revenue and earnings goals and “led directly” to exorbitant executive bonuses and profits. One chief executive ordered an emergency price increase of a cancer drug to improve his company’s first-quarter performance. Another led a company whose cancer drug underwent more than 20 price hikes in 15 years and now costs more than $700 per pill.

A 2021 Rand Corp. report found that prescription drug prices in the United States were more than twice those in 32 other nations. But if one compares prices for brand-name drugs alone, prices here were even higher — more than three times those in comparison nations, according to lead author Andrew W. Mulcahy.

Through the use of a tactic called evergreening, companies thwart the intent of patents and focus instead on minor changes to existing drugs. These changes enable drugmakers to maintain monopoly pricing, delay generic competition and sustain their profits. Mr. Mulcahy explained that brand-name drugs were the “primary driver” of the higher prescription drug prices. Without generic competition, the prices of brand-name drugs continues to move upward mercilessly.

We have waited long enough. Abolishing the ban on Medicare price negotiations is obvious and essential. But we need a multifaceted approach to protect Americans from drugmakers’ rapacious pricing practices. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a step in the right direction.

Nancy J. Herin, Rockville

