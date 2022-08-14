Placeholder while article actions load

Kevin McCarthy is a formerly incarcerated Californian who spent more than a decade in solitary confinement, beginning when he was just 16. He had been caught with drugs and needed addiction treatment and counseling. Instead, he was abused by being placed in solitary confinement, only experiencing human touch “in the form of handcuffs slapped on my wrists and guards’ hands squeezing the back of my neck.” “I often tell people that I would have preferred a physical beating to being held in isolation. Bruises and cuts heal, but the wounds in my mind and soul are so deep that I do not believe I will ever fully recover,” Mr. McCarthy wrote recently in an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle.

California, a longtime misuser of solitary confinement, is currently considering legislation to enact common-sense limits on the practice. The California Mandela Act, if signed into law, would require every jail, prison or detention facility in California, public or private, to have written procedures and documentation about their use of solitary confinement. It would prohibit solitary confinement for prisoners who are pregnant, under 26 years old, over 59 years old or with a mental or physical disability. It would also ban holding anyone outside these “special populations” in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days or more than 45 days in a 180-day period. That would bring California in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules, the United Nations’ “Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.”

Some horror stories the California Mandela Act could prevent from happening again: In 2020, a 74-year-old man with a history of mental illness committed suicide while held in solitary confinement at the Mesa Verde Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center. In 2018, a woman held in Santa Rita County Jail gave birth in solitary confinement, “screaming for hours, alone, with nothing to wrap her baby girl in but the jail jumpsuit on her back.”

Advertisement

California has been forced to reform its use of solitary confinement before. Tens of thousands of male prisoners in the state’s notorious Pelican Bay prison conducted hunger strikes from 2011 to 2013 in protest of the state’s arbitrary use of the practice. In 2015, the state agreed to a series of reforms in the settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought by inmates, such as not sending prisoners to solitary confinement solely on the basis of potential gang affiliation. It’s done a poor job holding up its end of the bargain. In February, a federal judge ordered an extension of the agreement’s oversight period, finding that the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation committed “systemic due process violations” in assigning prisoners to solitary confinement. Such failure to follow-through on the settlement only makes legislative restrictions on and oversight over solitary confinement all the more needed.

The California Mandela Act has passed the state House. It survived scrutiny in the state Senate Appropriations Committee this week and is headed for a vote in the state Senate. Making an inhumane practice more humane should be a no-brainer. Fourteen states have already passed bans or restrictions on solitary confinement. California is lagging behind in ending this cruel and unusual punishment. It should take the chance it has now to catch up.

GiftOutline Gift Article