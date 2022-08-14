Placeholder while article actions load

I am puzzled by the oversimplification of the Maryland highway issues discussed in the Aug. 11 editorial “Twisting in the wind.” If, as described, Maryland’s plans for improving the nation’s capital area’s traffic are “in limbo,” one reason might be that most Marylanders are disgusted by the high tolls they experience on the “express” lanes of Interstate 95 south of D.C., as well as those on the Dulles Toll Road and Interstate 66. If that is what we get in the bargain of offloading highway building responsibilities to nongovernmental entities, a.k.a. public-private partnerships, while still facing congestion, many Marylanders would rather pass on that bargain.

Maryland has done quite well financing its road infrastructure via its toll authority, the Maryland Transportation Administration (MDTA). Witness the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95) northeast of Baltimore, the Baltimore Harbor Tunnels, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and, most germane to the D.C. suburbs, the Intercounty Connector (Maryland Route 200). These roads were built with tax-exempt bond issuances that were underwritten by toll revenue, to some extent aggregated throughout the MDTA system. The Purple Line, purportedly financed via a public-private partnership, became an overly complex and expensive solution for Maryland.

Perhaps the bitter pill of tolling on public roads would be less bitter if a responsive government entity such as MDTA was the concept-to-completion entity directly responsible for the proposed projects on Interstates 495 and 270.

Jim Leanos, Parkville, Md.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued its final environmental study of the toll lanes project on June 17. The massive report totals 26,000 pages. It includes a substantial amount of information that has not previously been disclosed, such as an analysis of greenhouse gas emissions and an analysis showing how the project impacts low-income communities and communities of color compared with others.

Because MDOT delayed these disclosures until the final study, the public was prevented from providing feedback on the new information and helping to shape final decisions about the toll lanes. The Federal Highway Administration is doing its due diligence to review the massive study and ensure that MDOT complies with federal law.

Given the substantial risks to our environment, communities and wallets, we should want nothing less.

Barbara Coufal, Bethesda

The writer is co-chair of Citizens Against Beltway Expansion.

The editorial extolling Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) transportation plans for Maryland in the vicinity of D.C. mentioned the value of cooperation with Virginia.

Currently the focus is on the American Legion Bridge crossing the Potomac River. It is not clear just how many more lanes can be added to that structure.

Not mentioned was the value of another crossing upstream on the Potomac. An excellent opportunity for cooperation is that Virginia Route 28 could be extended north to the river, and in Maryland the western end of the Intercounty Connector could be extended west to reach the Potomac at the point where Route 28 arrives.

On a map, that possible option is obvious. It would meet the transportation needs of 1 million people and would greatly improve access to Dulles Airport. However, as the editorial pointed out, NIMBYism and legal obstructions are the reasons for very long delays in any needed infrastructure program.

The western end of Montgomery County contains enough wealthy lawyers to delay that bridge forever unless the citizen demand were to become very intense.

Tom Sheahen, Oakland

