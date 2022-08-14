The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

August 14, 2022 at 12:49 p.m. EDT
As someone who has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and taking disease modifying therapies (DMTs) for most of my childbearing years, I appreciated the Aug. 11 front-page article “For the chronically ill, a domino effect from abortion bans.”

I was diagnosed with MS at 27 when I went blind in my left eye. As the doctor gave me and my then-fiance (and now husband of 22 years) the news, she asked if we planned to start a family. We nodded but quickly explained that we were in no hurry. She suggested I take Avonex, a proven DMT, and explained that it could cause miscarriages, so we would have to be careful about birth control. I decided the medication’s benefits were worth the side effects. I stayed on Avonex for 12 years with two breaks when my husband and I were ready to have children. Because of Avonex’s side effects, I had to stop taking it two months before trying to get pregnant, and I had to stay off it throughout the pregnancies and while breastfeeding.

After Avonex, I have been on new DMTs, which can also cause miscarriages. I am very thankful that these drugs exist because now, 23 years since I was diagnosed, my eyesight is fine (not 100 percent but okay), and most people have no idea I have MS. I fear that one of the unintended (or “uneducated”) consequences of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision is that women like me will have access to fewer DMTs to help manage their disease.

Catherine Schenker, Bethesda

