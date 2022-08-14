As someone who has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and taking disease modifying therapies (DMTs) for most of my childbearing years, I appreciated the Aug. 11 front-page article “For the chronically ill, a domino effect from abortion bans.”
After Avonex, I have been on new DMTs, which can also cause miscarriages. I am very thankful that these drugs exist because now, 23 years since I was diagnosed, my eyesight is fine (not 100 percent but okay), and most people have no idea I have MS. I fear that one of the unintended (or “uneducated”) consequences of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision is that women like me will have access to fewer DMTs to help manage their disease.
Catherine Schenker, Bethesda