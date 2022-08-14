I was diagnosed with MS at 27 when I went blind in my left eye. As the doctor gave me and my then-fiance (and now husband of 22 years) the news, she asked if we planned to start a family. We nodded but quickly explained that we were in no hurry. She suggested I take Avonex, a proven DMT, and explained that it could cause miscarriages, so we would have to be careful about birth control. I decided the medication’s benefits were worth the side effects. I stayed on Avonex for 12 years with two breaks when my husband and I were ready to have children. Because of Avonex’s side effects, I had to stop taking it two months before trying to get pregnant, and I had to stay off it throughout the pregnancies and while breastfeeding.