California and three other states have heat-safety regulations that help workers and businesses. I was appalled at the remarks from the Virginia companies that said they would lose money if they looked after their workers. “It’s an unreasonable and unnecessary standard,” said Brandon Robinson, chief executive of the Associated General Contractors of Virginia. “Employees in Virginia are acclimated to their environment and are less impacted by higher temperatures,” said Conner Miller, an employee with the Virginia Forest Products Association. Have they stepped out of their air-conditioned environments to do any manual work, especially this year, when temperatures have registered higher than before? Shame on them for not considering the health and safety of these workers, who don’t wield the power of these associations.