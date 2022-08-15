When Dulles Airport was built starting back in 1958, it was intentionally built “out in the boonies” so the noise from its planes would not disturb residential areas. It’s not the fault of the airport that people moved in close. The people of Birchwood at Brambleton do have a reason to be upset about the noise, but not at the airport. They first should be upset with themselves for not doing their due diligence when they bought their homes. When you buy a home near an airport, you have to expect noise. Secondly, they should be upset with the Loudoun County Department of Planning and Zoning for allowing residential development in an area it should have known would be a noise problem.