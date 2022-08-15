Placeholder while article actions load

The Aug. 10 editorial “Helping stave off extinction” rightly endorsed the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which can provide vital financial support for conservation throughout the country. Wildlife conservation is a historically bipartisan issue that enjoys broad public support. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Unfortunately, the proposed legislation largely ends at our borders, but the threats facing our wildlife do not. For many migratory species, including birds, sea turtles and whales, the population bottlenecks are often outside the United States. Yet regional conservation efforts are uncoordinated and underfunded. The United States could join the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, a platform that could promote greater conservation of migratory species, but that would take Senate ratification.

The Biden administration has another option: use its executive authority to revitalize the 1940 Western Hemisphere Convention on Nature Protection and Wild Life Preservation. Twenty-two countries, including the United States, have joined the convention, which could provide a framework for coordinating the region’s current patchwork of conservation efforts. The Biden administration should convene the parties, establish regular meetings and support a permanent secretariat under the treaty, creating a platform that would protect our shared natural heritage while promoting ecotourism and generally strengthening our regional alliances.

Advertisement

David Hunter, Takoma Park

William Snape, Westminster

The editorial “Helping stave off extinction” suggested the Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act as a spending offset for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. Linking these important pieces of conservation legislation would, in fact, make good sense. But the Integrity Act also deserves action on its own merits this year because it alone can curb an egregious tax abuse scheme that has cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

The Integrity Act addresses abuse — documented in a bipartisan 2020 Senate Finance Committee report — that is threatening a federal tax incentive that, when used as Congress intended, has helped private landowners permanently protect millions of acres of our country’s irreplaceable farmlands, forests, ranches and wetlands. The committee report noted that the handful of bad actors engaged in this abuse “just wanted to buy tax deductions.”

Advertisement

The Land Trust Alliance and its 950 land trust members applaud the efforts of Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) to halt this abuse and call on Congress to get the Integrity Act across the finish line this year. All Americans who care about a healthy environment, food security and beautiful open spaces should do the same.

Andrew Bowman, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Land Trust Alliance.

The editorial “Helping stave off extinction” advocated for increased funding to state game agencies without examining some of their real problems. More than a third of the United States’ wildlife species are in danger of extinction, in part because of actions by the very same game agencies the editorial advocated rewarding.

From the grizzly bear to Gunnison sage grouse, state game and land use policies are driving wildlife species already in jeopardy to the brink. State game practices have ravaged the iconic Yellowstone wolf population, just as they have in Alaska’s Denali and Yukon-Charley Rivers national preserves. Alaska also promotes such unethical and unecological hunting methods as night-lighting, bear baiting and denning (killing wolf pups and bear cubs in their dens). These crude practices do not deserve the support of federal taxpayers.

Advertisement

A year ago, my organization led a coalition of 25 Native American, conservation and animal welfare organizations in filing a rulemaking petition with the Interior Department secretary seeking to end federal wildlife funds to states that excessively target predators to increase numbers of “game” animals and undermine federal conservation policies promoting healthy, intact wildlife populations. Not only should the Interior Department adopt this rule, but Congress should insist that future federal wildlife funding is limited to states that further, rather than obstruct, the national goal of naturally diverse wildlife populations.

Tim Whitehouse, Washington

The writer is executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

GiftOutline Gift Article