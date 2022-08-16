Placeholder while article actions load

Led by the Service Employees International Union and Fight for $15 and a Union, more than 100 organizations and unions have endorsed the legislation. So have five cities and counties, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Earlier this month, Rep. Ro Khanna (D) and seven of his colleagues in the California delegation in the U.S. House urged Newsom to support the act.

A coalition this far-reaching, with demands this urgent, cannot be ignored for long without consequences — because, in the end, this legislation is about more than one sector in one state. Two-and-a-half years into a pandemic, throughout which many leaders nationwide have doled out hollow praise to “essential workers,” California now has an opportunity to step up for them.

In return for putting their health and safety at risk, these workers don’t even receive a living wage: Their average hourly pay is nearly $6 less than the estimated living wage of $21.82. And a staggering 85 percent of them report experiencing wage theft, such as meal break or sick leave violations.

The people subjected to these abuses come primarily from already-vulnerable groups: Two-thirds of California’s fast-food cooks and cashiers are women, and four out of five are people of color. To allow the status quo to remain unchallenged is to entrench inequities faced by many marginalized people.

The Fast Recovery Act would grant California’s fast-food workers a long overdue seat at the table. The biannual public hearings required by the measure would provide space for workers’ concerns to be addressed. Corporate franchisers would be accountable for violations that occur under their brands. And larger cities and counties would be allowed to establish their own fast-food sector councils, which could engage when a given challenge might not rise to the state level.

Opponents of the California bill, including the International Franchise Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have attempted to pit workers against small businesses to derail the bill. In truth, however, small businesses could also benefit from being at the table. The process would allow both franchisees and workers to help set policy that works for them — not just their corporate franchisors.

Through this legislation, Newsom — who has made his political ambitions abundantly clear — has an opportunity to demonstrate an as-yet-unproven commitment to protect the working class. But he has not taken a public position on the bill. When I reached out to his press office, a spokesperson said: “We don’t typically comment on pending legislation. The governor will evaluate the bill on its own merits if it reaches his desk.” Will the governor take this chance to advance vital protections for working people?

For more than two years, our government has praised working-class Americans as “essential workers” yet treated them as anything but. Across the country, these workers are demanding rights and protections they should have been granted on the day they were hired. California lawmakers have a responsibility: pass the Fast Recovery Act and show the nation what it means to show up for the working class.

