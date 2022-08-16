Placeholder while article actions load

Douglas Brinkley introduced his Aug. 11 Style appreciation of David McCullough, “He knew our history, and still found the best in us,” with the (unnecessary) phrase “Like the Founding Fathers he wrote about, David McCullough stood for reason, enlightenment, education and incorruptible democracy.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Listen to Jeffery Robinson’s presentation “Who We Are,” in which he uses the Founding Fathers’ own words to show that these men “stood for enlightenment” as long as it did not involve Native Americans. They “stood for education” as long as it did not mean that enslaved Africans could go to school. And they stood for “incorruptible democracy” as long as only privileged White men could vote.

Unfortunately, this over-reverential, sanitized view of our Founding Fathers is what is taught throughout our education systems, and it contributes to mindless chants of “U.S.A., U.S.A.” while attacking the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

Frank Scarbrough, Germantown

Douglas Brinkley’s Aug. 11 Style appreciation, “He knew our history, and still found the best in us,” was a poignant tribute to David McCullough.

I was crestfallen in learning of Mr. McCullough’s death, as this kind gentleman was such a notable American historian. It brought me back to when I taught fifth grade in Grand Rapids, Mich., with history being my favorite subject to teach.

As Grand Rapids is the home of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, I had the fortunate opportunity to attend a talk with Mr. McCullough. It was interesting as he shared how he was contemplating his book that would become “John Adams.” He stressed history’s importance with his statement: “You can’t know who you are unless you know where you come from.” I took that message back to my students, who understood it and were inspired by it.

Mr. McCullough’s fervor for American history was so admirable as his stories made history come alive. He was an inspiration, and I was thrilled when the parent of one of my students told me, “You turned my kid into a history nut!”

American history does matter, and continues to in these turbulent times. Thank you, Mr. McCullough, for leaving us a lasting legacy.

Martha E. Topel, Charlottesville

GiftOutline Gift Article